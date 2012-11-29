Business leaders and entrepreneurs meet to discuss ecosystem for start-ups

Siouxland business leaders are trying to improve the business climate for entrepreneurs.

As part of the effort to inspire entrepreneurs to start businesses, Sioux City's Economic Development Department, and the Sioux City Growth Organization, invited Tom Chapman to speak at the convention center.



Chapman, who is the former Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the Greater Omaha Chamber, talked about building an "entrepreneurial ecosystem". He says it can help the business community in Sioux City gain a competitive advantage.

"What I think part of it is, is having a knowledgeable community about entrepreneurship. Really at the heart of it is about everyone in the community, feeling like this is a viable option for us to be really great in 10 years, 20 years, or 30 years" Tom Chapman said.

Chapman also says a successful eco-entrepreneur system needs to collaborate with other start-ups for long-term success.