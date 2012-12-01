New dinosaur exhibit roars to downtown Sioux City

Triceratops animatronic featured in the Discover Dinosaurs Exhibit at the Sioux City Convention Center.

A new exhibit is making learning about our prehistoric past fun for kids and their parents.

Discover the Dinosaur is a hands on exhibit about the giant reptiles that roamed the earth millions of years ago.

The exhibit features learning activities that included mining for precious rocks, digging for bones, and a dinosaur ride.

The exhibit will be open through Sunday night, tickets are 15 dollars.