New dinosaur exhibit roars to downtown Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New dinosaur exhibit roars to downtown Sioux City

Posted:
Triceratops animatronic featured in the Discover Dinosaurs Exhibit at the Sioux City Convention Center. Triceratops animatronic featured in the Discover Dinosaurs Exhibit at the Sioux City Convention Center.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

A new exhibit is making learning about our prehistoric past fun for kids and their parents.

Discover the Dinosaur is a hands on exhibit about the giant reptiles that roamed the earth millions of years ago.

The exhibit features learning activities that included mining for precious rocks, digging for bones, and a dinosaur ride. 

The exhibit will be open through Sunday night, tickets are 15 dollars.

