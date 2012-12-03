Joint statement from Anthon Rescue Squad and Oto Ambulance

"The members of the Anthon Rescue Squad and Oto Ambulance are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague, Lee Schroeder. Lee was a 30-year member of volunteer ambulance and fire services. Lee was a shining example of a man who loved his community, and believed in contributing to the communities where he had lived his entire life. We are touched by the outpouring of support from the Anthon and Oto communities, and fellow ambulance, fire and emergency services personnel. We ask for privacy at this time as we grieve and remember the man who has made an unforgettable mark on our hearts."

Keith Schrunk, Anthon Rescue Squad director

Joe Collins, Oto Ambulance director

