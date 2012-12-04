Iowa State preparing for Florida Gulf Coast & Iowa

Will Clyburn leads the Cyclones averaging more than 17 points per game.

The Iowa State men's basketball team is off to a 5-2 start on the year.

And fresh off an impressive 83-62 victory over BYU, the Cyclones are set to battle with Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday, before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday.

Senior Will Clyburn was named the Big 12 Rookie of the week and leads the Cyclones in scoring averaging better than 17 points per game.

The Cyclones, much like the Hawkeyes are growing through some growing pains this season.

Iowa with several freshman starters including Mike Gesell and Adam Woodbury are 6-2.

Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, not looking past Florida Gulf Coast, but is ready to enjoy the intra-state rivalry.

"I think Fran's done a tremendous job with the team. He's done a great job with recruiting. A very good recruiting class is in there," Fred Hoiberg said. "They play a very exciting style of basketball. So, it's going to be fun. It's fun to have a rivalry when you have two competitive teams going out there."

The Cyclones and Eagles tip off at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Game time for Thursday is 7 p.m. CT in Iowa City.