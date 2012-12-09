UPDATE: Officials: one man, woman victims in double homicide

That call came in to dispatchers as a domestic dispute involving weapons at 51025 857th Road, in rural Ewing, Nebraska. Then another call came in from the same address...

That call came in to dispatchers as a domestic dispute involving weapons at 51025 857th Road, in rural Ewing, Nebraska. Then another call came in from the same address....

Authorities were called to a house fire and domestic dispute just after 12 a.m. Saturday

We're learning more about what led up to the discovery of two people in a burned trailer home in Northeast Nebraska this weekend.

Sheriff's deputies were first called out to a mobile home fire just after midnight Saturday, in what turned into a double homicide case.

Authorities were called to both a house fire and a domestic dispute at the same time Saturday morning. When they found out that the call was coming from the same location, they knew something was terribly wrong.

Firefighters, state troopers, and two county sheriff's departments, all arrived at 51025 857th Road outside Ewing, Neb., and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Antelope County officials say Ewing's fire department got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, but crews continued to battle the fire for about an hour.

Authorities say one man was able to escape the fire. But when officials were finished, they found two bodies inside, one female and one male.

The man who escaped was questioned and released. About an hour later, police took another Ewing resident into custody: 33-year-old Matthew Hinrichsen.

He was booked on two counts of murder.

"I had concerns because it was a 911 disturbance call," said Robert E. Moore, Antelope County Sheriff. "It's one of those deals where we hope for the best, but we're always prepared for the worst."

At this time, authorities are not releasing the names of the victims, or their connection to the suspect. Moore says they haven't been able to determine whether the man and woman were killed before the fire, or by the fire itself.