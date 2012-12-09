UPDATE: Community left in shock after double homicide

Emergency responders came to 51025 857th Road just after midnight Saturday.

Antelope County Sheriff Robert E. Moore remembers getting the call Saturday.

"My gut feeling was that we may be preparing for the worst, but I was still hoping for the best that there were no victims in that trailer," said Moore.

That call came in to dispatchers as a domestic dispute involving weapons at 51025 857th Road, in rural Ewing, Nebraska. Then another call came in from the same address. The mobile home, that's hidden behind trees off a county road, burned in the middle of the night.

"I didn't really notice what was going on until on my way home, I could see the building was burned," said Jan Miller of Ewing, Neb.

"It was unapproachable," said Moore.

The heat kept rescuers at bay.

"It was just too hot of a fire scene for anybody without fire suppression and fire gear, bunker gear to enter the house," said Moore.

As first responders worked to put the fire out, investigators were piecing together the series of events that led to what they've classified a double homicide.

"We had a suspect in mind, when we were getting together," said Moore.

Thirty-three year old Matthew Hinrichsen, of Ewing, was taken into custody, and booked into the Madison County Jail on two counts of murder. The county attorney will determine whether to file formal charges. The news has left the small town of Ewing reeling.

"It's really scary and really sad for all the people," said Miller.

Many details, including the suspect's relationship to the victims have not been made public. But, we learned Sunday that the victims were a man and woman. How they died remains a mystery.

"At this point, autopsies have been ordered by the county attorney, cause of death we do not know at this time," said Moore.

A third person inside the mobile home escaped without injury. He was released after questioning.

Meanwhile, Hinrichsen remains in the Madison County Jail without bond.