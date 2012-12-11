Monkeying around in IKEA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Monkeying around in IKEA

Posted:
It was quite a surprise for visitors at a Toronto, Canada IKEA store when they caught sight of a little monkey on the loose, but that wasn't the best part. 

It was how the monkey was dressed.  It wasn't just any monkey, but a Rhesus Macaque.  The monkey was very well dressed, wearing what appeared to be a shearling coat and a diaper. 

Police say the primate managed to unlock himself from an enclosure in a car and then unlock the car while his owner was inside the store.  Animal control managed to keep the monkey from going bananas.  He was picked up without making too much of a scene.

