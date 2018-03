These Echidnas were recently hatched at the Perth Zoo in Australia.

There are some weird looking babies born down under.

Two Echidnas recently hatched at the Perth Zoo in Australia. The animal, also known as a spiny anteater, is the work of the zoo's breeding program.

It's the first time an Echidna born at the zoo has successfully reproduced. DNA will confirm the animals' sex. Zoo keepers hope one is a boy so the breeding program can continue.