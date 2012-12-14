Giant inflatable Santa surprises St. Louis neighbors

The Santa does come with very specific instructions.

Lots of schools and offices have "Secret Santas" this time of year, but one neighborhood in Missouri has them all beat.

Imagine waking up to a 30-foot-tall inflatable Santa Clause. That's what several families in a few St. Louis, Missouri neighborhoods have reported. They say the giant Santa just appears on their lawn each morning.

The Santa does come with very specific instructions. You get to keep him for 24 hours, then you have to pack him up and put him in someone else's yard. You have to choose a house with kids.



The neighbors have no idea who started it, but love the idea of spreading Christmas cheer.

There's even a website to track the secret Santa, it's secretsanta2012.com.