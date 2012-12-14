South Sioux Eagles Club takes a moment for shooting victims

Back here at home, folks are taking time to remember the school shooting victims.

Friday night, at South Sioux City's Eagles Club, folks gathered before their weekly dance to light candles, one on each table inside.

The dozens of people there also observed a moment of silence for the victims.

It's clear that even though the shootings happened hundreds of miles away, the hearts of local folks are heavy.

"The Eagles is a part of people helping people. And that's what I do. And that's what everybody here at the Eagles Club does. We care about everybody," said Shelly Kampfe, Eagles Club.