Resource officers big part of school safety

School officials say every day an armed police officer is assigned to each of Sioux City's three public middle schools, and high schools.

Why do Sioux City officials say their schools are so safe? A big part of it is their partnership with the Sioux City Police Department.

Called "resource officers," their job is to keep the peace, patrol halls, look for anything suspicious, and much more. Officers say one of the biggest benefits of the program is the relationships they build with school kids.

"I think it's a really good program. We get to see the kids and get to know the kids, try and help them with different problems. It's kind of outside the normal realm that officers would deal with kids," said Officer Rick Kinnaman.

Kinnaman says the program has been in Sioux City's public schools since the 90's.