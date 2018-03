While they were all in love, this contest wasn't easy.

Young lovers puckered up and duked it out at a competition in China at a special kissing competition.

While they were all in love, this contest wasn't easy. In the first round, each man had to kiss his girlfriend while her feet were off the ground. In the tougher second round, each man had to carry his girlfriend while kissing her.

Even those who lost said they were still happy to celebrate their love in front of so many people.