Neb. closes part of major interstate due to snow

Nebraska officials have closed part of a major interstate due to deteriorating conditions from a major snow storm.

The Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday night closed Interstate 80 eastbound at the Ogallala exit and westbound at the Kearney exit. The area covers a portion of western and south central Nebraska.

Spokeswoman Deb Collins says one vehicle fatality has been reported near North Platte. She says there have been reports of numerous car accidents and slide offs between the afternoon and evening, but she could not elaborate.

The National Weather Service says between 6 and 11 inches of snow are expected in parts of Nebraska. Up to a foot of snow is expected in Iowa.