A chilly dip for swimmers in China

They believe that swimming in icy water shows their physical and mental toughness.

After temperatures dropped below zero in Shenyang, China some folks started looking for their swimming trunks.

When it gets that cold, people in the Winter Swimming Club there gather at an outdoor pool to take a dip. They believe that swimming in icy water shows their physical and mental toughness. It was minus four degrees Fahrenheit when they dove into the water.

Many of the swimmers are over 70-years-old, and one's almost 80. They all believe that swimming in cold water helps their bodies' immune systems and increases circulation.