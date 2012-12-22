The best Xmas I ever received was...

What is your favorite gift? Share with us on our KTIV Facebook page.

Sometime's it's the smallest gestures that mean the most or the silliest that are hardest to forget.

So, what's the best present you've ever received?

We asked, and you answered.

"I did once receive a pair of roadrunner beep beep mudflaps, and you know those were hard to beat," Marketa Oliver, Des Moines said,

"Probably something plaid, I really liked plaid things. It was probably a plaid outfit that was not a Heelan skirt," Abbie Gaffey, Sioux City said.

Just being with family and friends, no particular present," Mary Matgen, Remsen said.

"My spa set," Jordan George also from Des Moines said.

"My DS was my favorite present," Bau Vaneldik, Sioux City said.

"I shook it, of course, and I guessed what it is, and I have no idea, so I open it up and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh I got Listerine mints! I love 'em!' And, then I got a ring from my boyfriend," Molly Camarigg, Sioux City said.

