Hundreds of Christmas trees, thousands of Santas

Some people get into the holiday spirit and then some people really get into the holiday spirit.

The Siewert's home in West Hills, California is decorated with 103 Christmas trees. Alison Siewert says it's an addiction that began 13 years ago with the birth of her daughter. Alison begins setting up her trees in October. It takes more than a month and each one has a story. Alison says she takes them all down in January and she says that's a little depressing.



If Christmas trees aren't your thing, what about thousands of Santas?

A woman in Santa Fe, New Mexico is proving her love for Santa Claus with a jaw-dropping collection. Jeri Gonzales has collected 1,500 Santa Clauses in the last 20 years. She puts them all up at Christmas. Gonzales got her first Santa Claus as a gift from her father when she was 10-years-old. She says it takes about a week to set them up.