"The Corpse Flower" gives off quite the smell.

Flower fanatics are flocking to Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens to witness a rare, but somewhat unpleasant event this holiday season.

A spectacular Sumatran flower reached full bloom on Christmas night. The Amorphophallus Titanium flower will only do so for a couple of days in its six year life. Nicknamed "The Corpse Flower" it gives off quite the smell.

Despite that, gardeners are flocking to Australia to see and smell the rare moment.