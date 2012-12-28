Oscar wins the wiener dog competition

Oscar, a brown wiener dog from Tucson, Arizona, beat his rivals in a nose to nose race to the finish.

You may not think of them for their speed, but some Weiner dogs in California were racing to the finish line this week.

The contest is part of the Port of San Diego Big Day Balloon festivities. There was a parade and the 16th annual Wiener schnitzel Wiener Nationals. In this race, eight dachshunds competed on a 56-foot track for a $1,000 prize.

Oscar, a brown wiener dog from Tucson, Arizona, beat his rivals in a nose to nose race to the finish.