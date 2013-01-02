Minnesota couple exchanged chilly "I do's"

More than a hundred guests huddled under blankets during the ceremony.

A couple embraced the Minnesota chill to hold an outdoor wedding on one of the coldest days in months.

Ryan Hoffman and Nikki Hering married Tuesday afternoon outside of the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake. They invited more than a hundred guests who huddled under blankets while the couple exchanged traditional vows in the most untraditional climate.

The couple started dating on January 1st, the groom proposed on January 1st and now the couple will always have January 1st as a wedding anniversary.

