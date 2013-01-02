Nebraska man faces new charges after ramming buildings, patrol car with tractor

A Brunswick, Nebraska man who police say damaged buildings and injured a Nebraska State Trooper with his tractor was in court Wednesday afternoon.

Aaron White, 38, waived his preliminary hearing in county court. Judge Donna Taylor then bound the case over to Antelope County District Court where an arraignment will be held on January 30th.

White is charged with felony assault on a peace officer and three new felony charges of criminal mischief for damage to neighboring farmsteads.

The charges stem from an incident on December 18th near Brunswick and in Plainview. Authorities say Aaron White attempted to remove his children from their school in Plainview.

When he was denied, law enforcement officers say he drove his semi-truck to a field and set it on fire. He then went across the road to his farm and allegedly his tractor to destroy buildings on his place and a neighbor's farm to the north.

Joe Abler, Antelope County Attorney said, "Yes, it's actually equipment. It's buildings. There was quite a bit of damage."

When authorities caught up with him, he rammed a Nebraska State Patrol car, injuring the trooper behind the wheel.

White was then wounded after another officer shot him in the side to subdue him.

Even though the case is being heard in Antelope County, White will continue to be held in the Madison County jail on $1-million bond.