Iowa State player gets a surprise after a big win

An Iowa State University women's basketball player received a big surprise after her team's win. 

Her boyfriend proposed. 

You can see Anna Prins' shock when her coach led her boyfriend out onto the court.  The crowd and her teammates cheered her on.  Of course, she said 'yes.'  


It's another big win for Prins', who according to Cyclones.dot.com, is the tallest women's basketball player in Iowa State history. 

The senior center from Colorado also made the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in both 2011 and 2012.

