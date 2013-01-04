Beer Pong championship is a draw for thousands - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Beer Pong championship is a draw for thousands

Posted:
More than 800 players from more than a dozen countries are in Las Vegas for the year's World Series of Beer Pong. 

The game is simple, you have to throw balls into a beer cup.  Drinking the beer is an added bonus if you like. 

This is the eighth year of the tournament that welcomes anyone who wants to toss a ball for a chance at $50,000.  


"If you want to prove you're the best in the world, you come to the World Series of Beer Pong, you come to Las Vegas, you come to play, and I'm here to play," says Pete Rawson, a beer pong athlete.


There is a $1,000 team entry fee for the tournament.  Organizers expect to use some 150 kegs of beer before the games come to an end Friday.

