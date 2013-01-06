Students work their dance moves to help young cancer patients

Students at Ridge View High School at the start of the dance marathon event.

Nearly 200 students at Ridge View High School in Holstein, Iowa, put their homework aside to dance the night away.

The six-hour dance marathon was held in conjunction with the University of Iowa's annual 24-hour event by the same name, that raises money for young cancer patients.

This was the first time a mini-marathon was held in Northwest Iowa.

As part of the event, outreach program students from the university connected with people in communities throughout the state to support families with kids fighting cancer.

High school students who met local families in this cancer fight told us they want to do more to reach out.

"I just feel like other people just need to be aware about cancer, and how serious it really is, a lot of people know people go through it but they don't realize all the emotional tolls that everybody goes through. It's very difficult. I feel a lot of times little kids aren't associated with it," a group of high school student participating the dance marathon said.

As part of the event, some volunteers also cut their hair for locks of love.