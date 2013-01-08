Little cat with big will travels 190 miles home

Holly had walked from Daytona Beach all the way down Florida to within one mile of her home in West Palm Beach.

A cat in Florida traveled nearly 200 miles in more than two months to reunite with her owners.

Frightened by fireworks, 4-year-old Holly bolted from Jacob and Bonnie Richter's motor home November 4th in the middle of the Daytona Speedway Park. The couple searched for Holly for days, but had to head home to West Palm Beach without her.

Then, over the weekend, Holly showed up in Barb Mazzola's Palm Beach garden, skinny and weak. Holly had walked from Daytona Beach all the way down Florida to within one mile of her home. That's 190 miles.

Mazzola took Holly to a vet who found her microchip which showed she belonged to the Richters.

The little cat with the big will to come home is finally back with her family.