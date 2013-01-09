A 'delicioso' dish might be tasty, but it'll cost you - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A 'delicioso' dish might be tasty, but it'll cost you

Posted:
Lobster tagliolini will set you back $2,013.

An astronomical gastronomical masterpiece debuts in New York City. 

This four course meal at Bice Ristorante features a signature pasta dish, lobster tagliolini.  The pasta dish has two pounds of lobster and winter black truffle shavings.  The chef calls it "delicioso." 

But you can forget about trying a bite of it, unless you have $2,013 to spend.  For that, you get four courses, plus wine pairings, and you get to keep the limited-edition plate, designed and signed by Versace.  The staff will even wash it for you to take home.

