A 'delicioso' dish might be tasty, but it'll cost you

An astronomical gastronomical masterpiece debuts in New York City.

This four course meal at Bice Ristorante features a signature pasta dish, lobster tagliolini. The pasta dish has two pounds of lobster and winter black truffle shavings. The chef calls it "delicioso."

But you can forget about trying a bite of it, unless you have $2,013 to spend. For that, you get four courses, plus wine pairings, and you get to keep the limited-edition plate, designed and signed by Versace. The staff will even wash it for you to take home.