Economic Development proposes millions in 2014 CIP budget

Sioux City's Economic Development Department wants $7.3 million of expense in the fiscal year 2014 Capital Improvement Program budget. The city council discussed those funds today, in their 2nd day of CIP talks.

About $540,000 would be used for development of city land at Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard. $1.2 million would go to redevelopment of the Badgerow Building. And the largest chunk, about $3.1 million, is for land purchases and utilities at the Bridgeport West Industrial Business Park.

"We're cooperating with the [Siouxland] Chamber, and just recently purchased some land, and the Chamber is purchasing land. We're looking for big things to happen in Bridgeport West," said Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty.

The department's other proposed 2014 expenses include $100,000 for landscaping and new signage at industrial parks and city entrances.