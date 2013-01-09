Economic Development proposes millions in 2014 CIP budget

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
Sioux City's Economic Development Department wants $7.3
million of expense in the fiscal year 2014 Capital Improvement Program budget. The
city council discussed those funds today, in their 2nd day of CIP talks.
About $540,000 would be used for development of city land at Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard.
$1.2 million would go to redevelopment of the Badgerow Building.
And the largest chunk, about $3.1 million, is for land purchases and utilities
at the Bridgeport
West Industrial
Business Park.
"We're cooperating
with the [Siouxland] Chamber, and just recently purchased some land, and the
Chamber is purchasing land. We're looking for big things to happen in
Bridgeport West," said Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty.
The department's other
proposed 2014 expenses include $100,000 for landscaping and new signage at
industrial parks and city entrances.