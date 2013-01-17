About Dr. Mir Rauf Subla

Dr. Mir Rauf Subla is an Interventional Cardiologist at Mercy Cardiology. Dr. Subla comes to Mercy from the Mayo Clinic system where he has served in various capacities including his most recent role as a consultant in critical care at the Mayo Clinic sites in both Rochester and Mankato, Minnesota. Dr. Subla is excited about delivering great care to the people of Siouxland.

During his personal time, Dr. Subla enjoys the arts, astrophysics and playing chess and tennis.

His education, training and certifications include Graduate of Government Medical College, Srinagar, J & K, India; Residency in Internal Medicine, University of Hawaii; Heart Failure Transplant Fellowship, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH; Critical Care Fellow, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN; Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN; Interventional Cardiology Fellowship, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC; ABIM Board Certified Internal Medicine; ABIM Board Certified Critical Care Medicine; ABIM Board Certified Cardiovascular Disease.

