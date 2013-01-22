Andrea Fleck - Moville, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Andrea Fleck - Moville, IA

Get Fit participant Andrea Fleck and her husband.
Get Fit participant Andrea Fleck and her family.
MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

My name is Andrea Fleck. I am a 27-year-old wife and mother.  I feel like I need a hard "shove" to get motivated to lose weight. I look in the mirror and think "Hey, I  don't look too fat today", but pictures always prove me wrong.

Sadly, I have come to accept the fact  that I am overweight, and continually tell myself that "as soon as 'this' happens, I'll start a diet or  exercise routine"... But that never happens. I work part-time (Saturday rural mail carrier in Moville and, on occasion, a substitute teacher :-)) and my husband travels for work (works for Nabors Drilling in the oilfields of North Dakota), so time and daycare for our girls are a couple of my biggest issues.

In the new year, we are moving into a new home and have many new, exciting things in store for us. I just wished a thinner physique was one of those things!

