Plymouth County Supervisors almost finished with 2013 budget

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors discussing budget.
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

Plymouth County Supervisors say they're close to finalizing a 2013-2014 budget.

Supervisors are expecting a general fund expenditure budget of nearly 6.2 million dollars which is five percent higher than the year before.

But revenues are also up. The county expects to bring in about 6.37 million.

"The revenue in general from taxation will be going up because of valuation, we'll have a few more dollars to work with," Plymouth County Supervisor Mark Loutsch said.

The board will hold their final budget hearing March 5th.

