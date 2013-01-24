Dan Lehmann - Le Mars, IA

My name is Dan Lehmann, a 43 year old father of three young boys, and I would like to apply to become one of the participants of your "Get Fit" lifestyle challenge you will be beginning soon.

I have been heavy most of my life and about 6 months ago I was diagnosed with Diabetes. Five members of my family have had Diabetes and I need to make sure I get help to lose weight.

I am a married to Melissa, a first grade teacher at Gehlen Catholic School in Le Mars. Our boys are Drew, age 11, Dylan who is 9 and Dane, our youngest who just turned 5. I am currently a senior level operations supervisor for Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, working in their South ice cream plant. I have been here for 10 years, before that I was an on air radio personality in Sioux City for over 12 years working for KSUX 105.7, and lastly at KOOL 99.5 known on air as "Dangerous Dan".

My boys want me to lose weight and I know I need to lose weight and be here for them and live a longer life, I have to keep it off which has been hard for me to do in the past. It requires a lifestyle change and it seems the program that you will be starting with help from Mercy Medical will be the longer term help I need to sustain the weight loss and become a healthier person.

I try in my work and in my life to lead by example, I am hoping that by becoming a part of this life changing event I can be an inspiration to others, including my boys.