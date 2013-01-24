Sue Hansen - Hubbard, NE

My name is Sue Hansen, my weight might not seem like that much but at 4 foot 10 inches

tall it makes me look and feel a lot more than that. I work at the Argosy full time and clean houses after work for extra income. Ever since my mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2007 I have been stopping at their home and cooking dinners on top of my other responsibilities. My mother passed away from cancer in 2008. With everything that I have put on my shoulders I just can't find the time to maintain a healthy lifestyle for myself. I was trying all sorts of diets and exercising when I could with what I had at my home. However when our son was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 I lost the drive to push myself and just haven't got it back. I would like to participate in your program. I'm willing to do what it takes to help myself and to be at healthy weight again. Not only for myself but for my 5 granddaughters and our first grandson due in March.