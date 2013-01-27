Warming up visitors, a tradition for one business near Winter Games

Mau Marine sits across from the Winter Games on West Lake Okoboji where visitors like those here, can come and make smores.

The 33rd annual Winter Games wrapped up in the Iowa Great Lakes today.

With most of activities taking place on the ice, and heaters no where in sight, you may wonder how some folks found warmth.

We caught up with one business that's started a tradition to help keep people toasty, right across from West Lake Okoboji.

Julie Andres who owns Mau Marine, a boat dealership says she started the s'mores tradition several years ago to get people to check out her showroom

And due to the events popularity she's kept it going.@

"The traffic has definitely been building over the years. It's something that people kind of look forward to and put on their list in the morning when they look at the schedule, they go, oh yeah we definitely got to stop at Mau's and get our annual marshmallow and s'more fill," Andres said.

She says about a hundred people come by each year. The s'mores were provided for free.