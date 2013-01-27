Warming up visitors, a tradition for one business near Winter Ga - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warming up visitors, a tradition for one business near Winter Games

Posted:
Mau Marine sits across from the Winter Games on West Lake Okoboji where visitors like those here, can come and make smores. Mau Marine sits across from the Winter Games on West Lake Okoboji where visitors like those here, can come and make smores.

The 33rd annual Winter Games wrapped up in the Iowa Great Lakes today.

With most of activities taking place on the ice, and heaters no where in sight, you may wonder how some folks found warmth.

We caught up with one business that's started a tradition to help keep people toasty, right across from West Lake Okoboji.

Julie Andres who owns Mau Marine, a boat dealership says she started the s'mores tradition several years ago to get people to check out her showroom

And due to the events popularity she's kept it going.@

"The traffic has definitely been building over the years. It's something that people kind of look forward to and put on their list in the morning when they look at the schedule, they go, oh yeah we definitely got to stop at Mau's and get our annual marshmallow and s'more fill," Andres said.

She says about a hundred people come by each year.  The s'mores were provided for free.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.