Former BPI worker's lawsuit moved to federal court

New developments in a lawsuit filed by a former Beef Products Inc. worker. He's suing ABC News and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver over the use of the term "pink slime."

The case has been moved to federal district court in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bruce Smith was one of about 750 people who lost their jobs at BPI after the company took a financial hit following news reports about lean, finely textured beef.

Smith sued ABC, ABC News, Oliver and food blogger Bettina Siegel in December for $70,000 in damages.

Smith filed in Dakota County District Court in Nebraska, saying he wanted the case tried in the location where the damage was done.

He says the move to federal court could make things more cumbersome and expensive.

"I think it's to the benefit of the defendants who would rather pay a lot more money on defense attorneys to stay out of Dakota County. Either way, I'll do my best to try and win my case," said Smith.

BPI also filed a suit against ABC News in September. The company asked for more than a $1 billion in damages. That case is pending.