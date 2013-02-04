Stephanie Schieffer, Mercy Registered Dietitian

Stephanie Schieffer RD, LD
Stephanie earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources and Family Science with a major in Dietetics from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She completed an internship at West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, West Virginia. Stephanie has been a Clinical Dietitian at Mercy Medical Center Sioux City for 10 years.
Can't Find Something?
KTIV Television
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.