Kim Jorgensen - Wellness & EAP Services Coordinator

Kim Jorgensen MS, Coordinator Wellness & EAP Services, has 25 years of work experience at Mercy Medical Center serving in a variety of roles. For the past 15 years she has been the Employee Assistance Program Liaison for Mercy Business Health Services.

While in her role as the EAP Liaison, Kim has provided consultation, training and evaluation services to help area businesses address employee health, productivity, behavioral risk management, and health care cost containment.

Kim has a BA from the University of Northern Iowa and a MS from the University of South Dakota. In the May of 2008, Kim completed the Intrinsic Coach® Development Series and earned the designation of Intrinsic Coach®.