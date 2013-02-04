Debra Twyford - Worksite Wellness Registered Nurse

Debra Twyford, Worksite Wellness RN, assists in the development of worksite health and wellness programs at Mercy Business Health Services. She also assists in administering the onsite nursing services provided by Mercy Business Health Services to area employers.

Debra has worked at Mercy Business Health Services as an Occupational Health Nurse and Wellness Coach providing onsite occupational health nursing, wellness coaching and core wellness screenings to various companies.

Debra received her Associate Degree of Nursing from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa. She completed the 12-week Intrinsic Coaching Development Series for health and wellness professionals and earned the certifying mark Intrinsic Coach®. Debra is a Certified Occupational Hearing Conservationist, a certified Freedom from Smoking facilitator, CPR Instructor for the American Red Cross and a National Exercise Trainers Association Certified Group Exercise Instructor. In addition, Debra instructs fitness classes at a local health club.