Jessica Dominowski LMSW, CADC, Employee Assistance Counselor at Mercy Business Health Services, earned her Masters in Social Work from the University of Iowa in 2011 and is also a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor. She has more than 15 years of experience working with individuals and families coping with mental health and substance abuse issues. She and her husband, Aaron, have two children and reside in Sioux City.