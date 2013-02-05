Kory Zimney - Mercy Physical Therapist

Kory Zimney, PT, DPT has been practicing physical therapy since 1994 following his graduation from the University of North Dakota with his Masters in Physical Therapy. He completed his transitional DPT graduate from the Post Professional Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program at Des Moines University, Class 2010.

Currently Kory works at Mercy Business Health Services in Sioux City, IA as the primary physical therapist working with outpatient work related injuries and providing on-site loss prevention services for local businesses. His primary treatment focus is with evidence-based practice for orthopedic injuries of spine and extremities. Kory also has specific training and interest with treating chronic/persistent pain patients and health promotion. Along with primary patient care he has advanced training in work injury management and ergonomics. Past work experiences have been with various community-based hospitals working in multiple patient care areas of inpatient, skilled rehab, home health, acute rehab, work conditioning/hardening and outpatient.

He also does teaching at various levels as adjunct faculty for the Physical Therapy program at the University of South Dakota, teaching faculty with International Spine and Pain Institute, and an Advanced Credentialed Clinical Instructor through the American Physical Therapy Association.