Holly Bartsch - Mercy Wellness Specialist

Holly Bartsch, Wellness Specialist at Mercy Business Health Services, is responsible for assisting in the development of worksite health and wellness programs.

Holly has worked at Four Seasons as a Personal Trainer and prior to that was a Personal Trainer at the Ames Racquet and Fitness Center in Ames, IA.

Holly received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in Kinesiology and Health. She is a Certified Personal Trainer through the American Council on Exercise (ACE) and is working on completing her certification as an ACE Certified Health Coach.