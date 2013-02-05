Holly Bartsch - Mercy Wellness Specialist - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Holly Bartsch - Mercy Wellness Specialist

Posted:

Holly Bartsch, Wellness Specialist at Mercy Business Health Services, is responsible for assisting in the development of worksite health and wellness programs.

Holly has worked at Four Seasons as a Personal Trainer and prior to that was a Personal Trainer at the Ames Racquet and Fitness Center in Ames, IA. 

Holly received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in Kinesiology and Health.  She is a Certified Personal Trainer through the American Council on Exercise (ACE) and is working on completing her certification as an ACE Certified Health Coach.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.