Iowa Pork Regional Conference comes to Sheldon

People in the pork business packed into Sheldon's Northwest Community College today for the 2013 Iowa Pork Regional Conference. There, folks heard about new industry innovations and initiatives.

This year focused on ways to better analyze and fight disease plaguing swine, plus ways to maximize profits.

Organizers say these conferences really do help.

"It is to help producers keep up to date with what's going on, not only the markets, but new technology," said Iowa State University Swine Specialist David Stender.

The conferences are made possible by Iowa State University and many others.

There will be two more this year. One, Wednesday, in Nashua. Then another, Thursday, in Iowa City.