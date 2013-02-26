Iowa Pork Regional Conference comes to Sheldon

© "It is to help producers keep up to date with what's going on, not only the markets, but new technology," said Iowa State University Swine Specialist David Stender.
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) -
People in the pork
business packed into Sheldon's Northwest
Community College today for
the 2013 Iowa Pork Regional Conference. There, folks heard about new industry
innovations and initiatives.
This year focused on
ways to better analyze and fight disease plaguing swine, plus ways to maximize
profits.
Organizers say these
conferences really do help.
The conferences are made
possible by Iowa State University
and many others.
There will be two more
this year. One, Wednesday, in Nashua. Then another, Thursday,
in Iowa City.