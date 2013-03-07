IRGC schedules Sioux City site visit, comment period

© "I am not terribly interested in people bashing other proposals. I would prefer to hear what's positive," said IRGC Chair Jeff Lamberti.

We'll know who gets to be Woodbury County's next casino operator next month. That's when Iowa's gaming commission makes their selection. But before then, they'll hit the road.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission's next stop is Sioux City, Iowa. On March 26th, the commission will tour each of the four sites; Sioux City Entertainment's Battery Building, Ho-Chunk Inc.'s Warrior Hotel, and Penn National Gaming's two spots, the Holiday Inn off Gordon Drive and an open field near I-29's Port Neal Interchange.

Later in the day, commissioners will hold an open meeting to hear the public's opinions. IRGC Chair Jeff Lamberti says he'd like people to focus on the positives.

"I am not terribly interested in people bashing other proposals. I would prefer to hear what's positive because I will tell you at the end of the day whichever one gets selected, it's going to be a positive for the community," he said.

Commissioners will pick one of the four proposals and award a gaming license at their next meeting, April 18th. IRGC administrators say a proposal needs at least three of five votes to win.

They say on voting days in the past, commissioners have discussed the pros and cons of each proposal before making a selection.

"Some of the things they liked. Some of the things they were concerned with. After each commission member gets a chance to discuss, then typically a motion is made," said IRGC Administrator Brian Ohorilko.

The last time commissioners made a decision like this was in 2010, awarding a gaming license to the Grand Falls Casino, near Larchwood.