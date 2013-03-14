Robber gets round trip cab ride back to jail

Police say while allegedly robbing the bank, Literal's jail ID fell out of his jacket.

An accused robber called for a yellow cab and ended up with a round trip back to jail.

Police informed cab driver, Brian Goode, they were on the hunt for a suspect, Dave Literal. They believed Literal had just robbed a bank and was looking for a getaway. Sure enough, Goode's next cab fair was Literal looking to hitch a ride. Goode signaled authorities and in short time Literal was behind bars.

Police say while allegedly robbing the bank, Literal's jail ID fell out of his jacket and so that's how they knew who to look for. Literal had been released from jail earlier in the day.