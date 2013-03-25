Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission agenda and proposal information

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission site visit schedule
Here is the schedule released from the IRGC.
8:00 a.m. Hollywood Casino Siouxland
9:00 a.m. Hard Rock Casino Sioux City
10:15 a.m. Warrior Casino & Hotel
11:15 a.m. Hollywood Casino Sioux City
IRGC meeting announcement and public comment
Date: MARCH 26, 2013
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Rivers Bend Ballroom
Stoney Creek Inn
300 3rd Street
Sioux City, IA 51101
PHONE: 712-234-1100
If you wish to address the Commission during Public Comment, please be present and signed up at the beginning of the Public Comment portion of the meeting.
Staff will be present during morning hours to sign individuals up for Public Comment.
Proposed Agenda
1. Approve agenda
2. Public comment
A. General Comments
B. Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association d/b/a Hollywood Casino Sioux City
C. Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association d/b/a Hollywood Casino Siouxland
D. Sioux City Entertainment, Inc./Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. d/b/a Hard Rock Casino Sioux City
E. Warrior Entertainment, LLC/Siouxland Strong, Inc. d/b/a Warrior Casino & Hotel
3. COMMISSION QUESTIONS
A. Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association d/b/a Hollywood Casino Sioux City
B. Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association d/b/a Hollywood Casino Siouxland
C. Sioux City Entertainment, Inc./Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. d/b/a Hard Rock Casino Sioux City
D. Warrior Entertainment, LLC/Siouxland Strong, Inc. d/b/a Warrior Casino & Hotel
4. Adjourn