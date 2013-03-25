Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission agenda and proposal information

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission site visit schedule

Here is the schedule released from the IRGC.

8:00 a.m. Hollywood Casino Siouxland

9:00 a.m. Hard Rock Casino Sioux City

10:15 a.m. Warrior Casino & Hotel

11:15 a.m. Hollywood Casino Sioux City

IRGC meeting announcement and public comment

Date: MARCH 26, 2013

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Rivers Bend Ballroom

Stoney Creek Inn

300 3rd Street

Sioux City, IA 51101

PHONE: 712-234-1100

If you wish to address the Commission during Public Comment, please be present and signed up at the beginning of the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

Staff will be present during morning hours to sign individuals up for Public Comment.

Proposed Agenda

1. Approve agenda

2. Public comment

A. General Comments

B. Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association d/b/a Hollywood Casino Sioux City

C. Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association d/b/a Hollywood Casino Siouxland

D. Sioux City Entertainment, Inc./Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. d/b/a Hard Rock Casino Sioux City

E. Warrior Entertainment, LLC/Siouxland Strong, Inc. d/b/a Warrior Casino & Hotel

3. COMMISSION QUESTIONS

A. Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association d/b/a Hollywood Casino Sioux City

B. Belle of Sioux City, L.P./Greater Siouxland Improvement Association d/b/a Hollywood Casino Siouxland

C. Sioux City Entertainment, Inc./Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. d/b/a Hard Rock Casino Sioux City

D. Warrior Entertainment, LLC/Siouxland Strong, Inc. d/b/a Warrior Casino & Hotel

4. Adjourn