Hollywood Casino - Siouxland proposal

Hollywood Casino - Siouxland

Owner: Penn National Gaming

Non-Profit License Holder: The Greater Siouxland Improvement Association

Cost: $167 million

Site: An open field near I-29's Port Neal Interchange

Includes: 750 slot machines, 25 tables games, a steakhouse, sports bar, grille, a 500 seat event center, 150-room hotel

Plans: $89 million in net gaming revenue, 472 jobs, $40 million total economic impact to state and local economies in year one, $4.4 million in Greater Siouxland Improvement Association in year one

