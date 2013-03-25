Hard Rock Hotel and Casino proposal

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Owner: Sioux City Entertainment

Non-Profit License Holder: Missouri River Historical Development

Site: Battery Building

Cost: $118 million

Includes: 60 hotel rooms, indoor/outdoor concert venue, 800 slots, and 32 table games, brew house restaurant, buffet, theater, outdoor event lawn, gift shop

Plans: Restore Battery Building, 500+ jobs, projected city payment of $2.1+ million annually, projected non-profit payment of $3.9+ million annually, project fully financed, $91 million projected year one in gaming revenues, $18 million projected year one non-gaming revenue

