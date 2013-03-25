The Warrior Casino and Hotel proposal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The Warrior Casino and Hotel proposal

Posted:

The Warrior Casino and Hotel

Owner: Ho-Chunk Inc.

Non-Profit License Holder: Siouxland Strong

Site: Warrior Hotel and Davidson buildings in Sioux City

Cost: $122 million

Includes: 800 slot machines, 25 tables games, restaurants, buffet, sports bar, 93 hotel rooms, 750 seat theater

Plans: Local ownership, 71% of the money will stay in Siouxland, restoring two historic buildings, 6% of profits will go to the city and to the non-profit

Click here for more information about the Warrior Casino and Hotel proposal.

