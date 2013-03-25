Hollywood Casino - Downtown Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Owner: Penn National Gaming

Non-Profit License Holder: The Greater Siouxland Improvement Association

Site: The Holiday Inn, 700-800 block of Gordon Drive

Cost: $160 million

Includes: 750 slot machines, 25 tables games, a steakhouse, sports bar, grille, a 500 seat event center, and future plans to expand with a 150-room hotel

Plans: $85 million in net gaming revenue, 434 jobs, $37 million total economic impact to state and local economies in year one, fully financed, $3.5 million to Greater Siouxland Improvement Association in year one

