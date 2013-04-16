Off duty Army soldiers rush to help victims of Boston blasts

Soldiers who had recently returned from battle overseas weren't far from the blast near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

The soldiers said they were about 50 yards away. While everyone else was in shock, many running away, they ran in to help.

When the explosions went off, training took over for the soldiers.

"Two bombs went off. We helped...we were picking them up, putting pressure on wounds. A lot of people were hurt and we just ran as fast as we could down here to give blood," said Jeff Curtis, a soldier.

The soldiers said they expected things like this overseas, but not in Boston.

