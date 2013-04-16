Another Siouxlander shares Boston bombing experience

"We were more concentrating on the people who had just run 25 plus miles. People were hypothermic, they were shaking, they were cramping, they were dehydrated," said Voss.
More Siouxlanders who
ran in this year's Boston Marathon are sharing their experiences.
Joni Voss, from Holstein, Iowa,
was running with her son, Jamison, who is legally blind. They were about
half-a-mile from the finish line when the two bombs exploded.
Voss says they didn't
hear, or see, anything. And, they couldn't get any closer because law
enforcement stopped them.
Voss
says she didn't know what was happening, but her concern was for the runners
around her.
Voss says she, and her
son, waited for hours before
being reunited with the rest of the family. No one in their group was hurt. They
returned home, Tuesday.
Voss says the decision
to run in a future Boston Marathon is up to her son.