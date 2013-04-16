Another Siouxlander shares Boston bombing experience

"We were more concentrating on the people who had just run 25 plus miles. People were hypothermic, they were shaking, they were cramping, they were dehydrated," said Voss.

More Siouxlanders who ran in this year's Boston Marathon are sharing their experiences.

Joni Voss, from Holstein, Iowa, was running with her son, Jamison, who is legally blind. They were about half-a-mile from the finish line when the two bombs exploded.

Voss says they didn't hear, or see, anything. And, they couldn't get any closer because law enforcement stopped them.

Voss says she didn't know what was happening, but her concern was for the runners around her.

"We were more concentrating on the people who had just run 25 plus miles. People were hypothermic, they were shaking, they were cramping, they were dehydrated. They had none of those resources available for them, because that was at the finish line," said Voss.

Voss says she, and her son, waited for hours before being reunited with the rest of the family. No one in their group was hurt. They returned home, Tuesday.

Voss says the decision to run in a future Boston Marathon is up to her son.