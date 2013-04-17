The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is chosen by the IRGC - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has awarded the Woodbury County gaming license to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at its meeting Thursday, in Council Bluffs.

A majority of the commissioners chose the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which is a partnership between Sioux City Entertainment and Missouri River Historical Development.

It will be built in Sioux City's Battery Building at a cost of $118 million.

It will have 60 hotel rooms, an indoor and outdoor concert venue, 800 slots, and 32 table games.

The project is expected to create more than 500 jobs.

Casino operators are expecting to make $109 million in revenues the first year.

